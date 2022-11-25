Hannes 'Pussy' Schmidhauser

Not Available

He personified Ueli in the Gotthelf screen adaptations Uli, der Knecht and Uli the Tenant, Arnold von Melchtal in the film William Tell, the young farmer Beat in the film Zwischen uns die Berge, engine driver Hartmann in Hinter den sieben Gleisen, the Grisons farmer Linus Caduff in the TV series Die Direktorin, as well as General Sutter in the film with the same title. All these roles were played by a man from Ticino who spoke Locarnese dialect: Hannes Schmidhauser. North of the Gotthard people still believe he was Swiss German. In Ticino he is merely remembered for his career as a football player. So it is high time that this personality commited to culture and sports be presented in more detail.