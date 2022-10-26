Hanni & Nanni 3

The Lindenhof School is expecting a busload of proper young English ladies as exchange students. The shock is great when the students turn out to be teenage boys! But while Mademoiselle Bertoux is delighted to stage “Romeo and Juliet” with real boys, both Hanni and her sister Nanni fall for their “Romeo,” Clyde.
|Jana Münster
|Nanni Sullivan
|Suzanne von Borsody
|Frau Mägerlein
|Katharina Thalbach
|Mademoiselle Bertoux
|Hannelore Elsner
|Direktorin Frau Theobald
|Barbara Schöneberger
|Daphne Diehl
|Justus von Dohnányi
|Mister Gordon
