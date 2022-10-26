Not Available

Hanni & Nanni 3

  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The Lindenhof School is expecting a busload of proper young English ladies as exchange students. The shock is great when the students turn out to be teenage boys! But while Mademoiselle Bertoux is delighted to stage “Romeo and Juliet” with real boys, both Hanni and her sister Nanni fall for their “Romeo,” Clyde.

Cast

Jana MünsterNanni Sullivan
Suzanne von BorsodyFrau Mägerlein
Katharina ThalbachMademoiselle Bertoux
Hannelore ElsnerDirektorin Frau Theobald
Barbara SchönebergerDaphne Diehl
Justus von DohnányiMister Gordon

