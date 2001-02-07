After having successfully eluded the authorities for years, Hannibal peacefully lives in Italy in disguise as an art scholar. Trouble strikes again when he is discovered leaving a deserving few dead in the process. He returns back to America to once again make contact with now disgraced Agent Clarice Starling who is suffering the wrath of a malicious FBI official/rival as well as the media.
|Anthony Hopkins
|Hannibal Lecter
|Julianne Moore
|Clarice Starling
|Gary Oldman
|Mason Verger
|Ray Liotta
|Paul Krendler
|David Andrews
|FBI Agent Pearsall
|Frankie Faison
|Barney Matthews
View Full Cast >