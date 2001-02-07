2001

Hannibal

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 7th, 2001

Studio

Dino De Laurentiis Company

After having successfully eluded the authorities for years, Hannibal peacefully lives in Italy in disguise as an art scholar. Trouble strikes again when he is discovered leaving a deserving few dead in the process. He returns back to America to once again make contact with now disgraced Agent Clarice Starling who is suffering the wrath of a malicious FBI official/rival as well as the media.

Cast

Anthony HopkinsHannibal Lecter
Julianne MooreClarice Starling
Gary OldmanMason Verger
Ray LiottaPaul Krendler
David AndrewsFBI Agent Pearsall
Frankie FaisonBarney Matthews

View Full Cast >

Images