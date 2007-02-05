2007

Hannibal Rising

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Release Date

February 5th, 2007

Studio

Young Hannibal Productions

This terrifying prequel attempts to trace the murderous roots of the cannibalistic killer. The film follows Lecter from his hard-scrabble Lithuanian childhood, where he witnesses the repulsive lengths to which hungry soldiers will go to satiate themselves, through his sojourn in France, where as a med student he hones his appetite for the kill.

Cast

Gaspard UllielHannibal Lecter
Aaran ThomasHannibal Lecter (young)
Gong LiLady Murasaki
Dominic WestInspector Popil
Rhys IfansVladis Grutas
Richard BrakeEnrikas Dortlich

