Hannibal Rising

This terrifying prequel attempts to trace the murderous roots of the cannibalistic killer. The film follows Lecter from his hard-scrabble Lithuanian childhood, where he witnesses the repulsive lengths to which hungry soldiers will go to satiate themselves, through his sojourn in France, where as a med student he hones his appetite for the kill.
|Gaspard Ulliel
|Hannibal Lecter
|Aaran Thomas
|Hannibal Lecter (young)
|Gong Li
|Lady Murasaki
|Dominic West
|Inspector Popil
|Rhys Ifans
|Vladis Grutas
|Richard Brake
|Enrikas Dortlich
View Full Cast >