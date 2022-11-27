Hanno Paura di Me! Sanno che sono punk e che vengo dal Canaletto

Not Available

Carmine Cicchetti and Andrea Castagna are the authors of “They are afraid of me! They know I'm a punk and I'm from Canaletto ”, a documentary short film dedicated to the Italian cartoonist Gianluca Lerici - Prof. Bad Trip. A very interesting reconstruction made through archival and unpublished materials on punk music of the period, the pages of 1978 and the clashes between police forces and young rebels. In the paintings and drawings of the artist from La Spezia, the glories of Robert Crumb, the fanzines, the graphic productions of the Black Flag are recalled, up to the current graphic novels. Bad Trip's absolute masterpiece was the transposition of the novel "The Naked Lunch" by the American writer William Burroughs. The documentary also shows the author's most college-related production that is most tied to what was media criticism and politics in the early 1980s.