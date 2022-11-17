Hanoi Rocks: Buried Alive

Not Available

1. Tragedy 2. Motorvatin' 3. Boulevard Of Broken Dreams 4. Street Poetry 5. Cafe Avenué 6. Obscured 7. Hypermobile 8. Fashion 9. Love's An Injection 10. Whatcha Want 11. 11 Problem Child 12. Mental Beat 13. Underwater World 14. Power Of Persuation 15. A Day Late, A Dollar Short 16. I Can't Get It 17. Back To Mystery City 18. Until I Get You 19. Beer And Cigarette 20. Worldshaker 21. Don't You Ever Leave Me 22. 11th Street Kids 23. Malibu Beach 24. High School 25. Travelin' Band 26. Taxi Driver 27. Lost In The City 28. People Like Me 29. Delirious 30. Oriental Beat 31. Million Miles Away 32. Up Around The Bend Buried Alive is a concert music video by the Finnish glam punk and rock band Hanoi Rocks. The video was recorded at the Tavastia Club in Helsinki of the band's final show. The band's original rhythm guitarist Nasty Suicide appeared as a special guest on this (last show).