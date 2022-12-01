Hanratty: The Whole Truth

Not Available

On August 22, 1962, Michael Gregsten was murdered, and his lover Valerie Storie raped and shot on the A6 at Deadman's Hill in Bedfordshire. James Hanratty, who denied the murder and claimed he had been misidentified, was hanged for the crime at Bedford Prison. 40 years later, the latest DNA verdict confirmed he was guilty as charged. Valerie Storie blasted campaigners who doubted her word. In her first interview for 36 yrs, she tells of the horrific events that left her paralyzed, her battle to work again and the fighting spirit that pushes her to live a full and active life.