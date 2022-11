Not Available

A beloved pet bird competes with a mechanical toy in this newly animated version of Hans Christian Andersen's classic story. This mindful tale centers on the emperor of China and his pet nightingale, which sings like an angel but isn't much to look at. The songbird is a favorite of the royal court, but everything changes when the emperor gets a bejeweled mechanical nightingale. Other stories include "Jack the Fool" and "The Galoshes of Fortune."