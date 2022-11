Not Available

Princess Elisa tries to rescue her brothers in this freshly animated version of the fairy tale by beloved children's author Hans Christian Andersen. After Elisa's father remarries, the new queen turns her 11 stepsons into swans and expels the princess from the castle. When Elisa is old enough, she sets out on a dangerous quest to save her siblings and break the queen's evil spell. Other stories include "The Beetle" and "The Tinderbox."