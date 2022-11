Not Available

Iconic German conductor Hans Knappertsbusch leads the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra in this 1963 production of selections from Richard Wagner's "Die Walküre," performed at Vienna's annual Wiener Festwochen. Filmed live at the Theater an der Wien with soloists Claire Watson, Fritz Uhl and Josef Greindl, this program reveals Knappertsbusch's renowned ability to draw forth the full potency of Wagner's epic work.