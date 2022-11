Not Available

Hans Teeuwen is a successful comedian, jazz singer and a staunch defender of free speech. Nowadays he plays his unique comedy shots only in the UK, where he gets a great response and fantastic reviews plus he was the recipient of a 2008 Chortle Award. Here, finally, is a chance for Dutch audiences to see Hans Teeuwen's first new comedy show in five years, and the first show in English for the rest of the world: Hans Teeuwen Live in London!