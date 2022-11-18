Not Available

Hans Werner Henze: Summer of 1966 follows the acclaimed German composer to Salzburg and Berlin, documenting his rehearsals for his now famous opera, "The Bassarids". Based on a fragment of a Euripides play, the opera was a widely celebrated point in Henze's career, capturing his compositional style and progressive musical attitudes. Celebrating his 40th birthday at the time, Henze was then living in Rome and enjoying a growing reputation all over Western Europe as a conductor and composer.