Hantu Ambulance

Not Available

Gina, Rano’s mother, made a pact with the devil to have more wealth for her family, on condition that she has to sacrifice lives. When she fails to meet the condition on one occasion, the devil kills her family, leaving just her son, Rano. Years after, Rano and his friends, Dicky, Ocha, and Popi, decide to study in a university in Bandung. They agree to live together in a rented house that was actually Rano’s old family home. At the house, an ambulance is parked that is rumored to be haunted. Then they start to experience strange and horrifying incidents, especially since the ambulance keeps claiming victims. Finally, the secret of Rano’s family is revealed by Widya, his grandmother. Rano is sad and disappointed, especially as his friends also became victims. Rano intends to break the curse but then unexpectedly, Fiona, his ex-girlfriend, comes to visit. Rano, who loves Popi, now has to decide which of the two girls, he must sacrifice.