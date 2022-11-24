Hantu Anak Rumah Prapanca

Not Available

The story of a young couple, Diego and Suzana. They occupy the house at the request of his friend who is located in the Prapanca region. Although this house is famous for being haunted because it is said that there was a child who died when he fell into a cauldron that was boiling potatoes. After occupying the house, strange things began to happen. They got terror from the ghost of the boy, known as the ghost of the potato boy. Although initially the husband did not believe in things that are supernatural / superstitious, but the ongoing terror finally made this couple through each day and night with fear. Aside from these terrorism, the house was often surrounded by the smells of potatoes being boiled. So that one day, they use the services of paranormal to clean the spirits in the house. But that failed and the boy's ghost still terrorized the residents of the house.