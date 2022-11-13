Hantu Binal Jembatan Semanggi

Not Available

Identical twins Rico and Ricky have been separated since they were children. Rico’s sixth sense allows him to communicate with the spirit world. When he loses his sight after an accident, Rico is lucky to get an eye donor in the recently-killed Cherise. But his new pair of eyes is only making things worse as Cherise’s ghost is seeking revenge. Jenglot, the spirit guarding the Semanggi highway, and Kuntilanak also haunt Rico. Jenglot demands the blood of a 17-year-old virgin. What can Ricky do to help Rico? Based on a true story.