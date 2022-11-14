Hantu Budeg

Not Available

Magda, Inge, Royce and Bram asks Kojek to pay for their holiday. Kojek rents a battered car and books a cheap hotel, Cempaka Hotel. His friends refuse it and move to another hotel, charging it to Kojek’s credit card. In the middle of their merriment, Magda finds out that the pictures she takes expose some apparitions. Many times they’re hassled so that they decide to return to Cempaka Hotel. The caretaker of the hotel is a mysterious old man. The room number seven is also mysterious. Almost every guest is given suggestion to take the room. And death always arrives there. Typically the victims’ ears are always pierced with a bride’s bun pin. They also can’t hear anything before they die. Those are the victims of the Deaf Ghost.