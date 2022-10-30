Hantu Dalam Botol Kicap

Not Available

A horror comedy about a couple, Aminah dan Hussin, who decide to pay a visit to their hometown with their three children, Azri, Epul dan Rina. In actuality, Aminah longs to ask her mother, Nek Temah, to care for her three children. A well-known shaman in the village, Nek Temah tells the three siblings about the dos and don'ts of the house or they will have to face the consequences. First, they cannot go out of the house after evening prayers. Second, they cannot enter the mysterious room in the house that is sealed with a red tape. However, when Nek Temah goes out to see a patient, Epul hears a sound of a bottle falling from the sealed room. He tries to open it, only to be stopped in time by Nek Temah.