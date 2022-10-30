Hantu Gangster

Not Available

Three gangster groups made up of Malay, Chinese and Indian, for the past 50 years, has ruled a local town in Malaysia. After the three leaders mysteriously die, each of their sons begins to feel a growing hatred towards each other, and tries to take over their respective territory. By escaping from the hands of the Angel of Death, the three leaders return from grave to save their children from a bloody fate at the hands of their rivals. In a classic case of 'wrong place, wrong time' a petty thief named Te Sai (Namewee) becomes their only hope. Can the most unlikely hero save the town from bloodshed on the country's faithful independence day?