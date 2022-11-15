Hantu juga Selfie

Not Available

Because of selfie, Helsi (Beby Regita) was dead. Helsi’s death stirs her companions. Helsi always appears when her friends take selfie. After the euphoria of school graduation, Loly (Agatha Vallerie), Vega (Angelina Novie Cape), Gea (Marcella Daryaani) and Jean (Aisha Fadilla) go on vacation to an island. Arriving at the island, Loly met Bara, her foe and also Helsi’s boyfriend. Bara (Lionil Hendrik) considers Loly following him. Loly assume the same. Then they work on each other. At the inn Helsi ghost terrorize them through selfie, as well as other hilarious ghosts, to make them panic.