Not Available

Kampung Naga Kapitan is known as a mysterious village as it can only be detected by Antoo GPS location tracking tool. No one was spared after entering that village. Lin, a popular social media influencer, plans to comment on the village. There, Lin met an e-hailing driver, Jay, who had lost his way after sending his passenger. In an attempt to leave the village, love started to unfold between Lin and Jay.