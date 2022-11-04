Hanuman, The Worshipper of Lord Rama

Not Available

Ravana (Niranjan Sharma) orders Maricha to turn into a deer to entice Sita (Sona Chatterjee) with the notion of kidnapping her. Rama (Trilok Kapoor), Lakshman (Prabhash Joshi) and Sita are in the Panchavati forest for their fourteen year exile. Espying the golden deer sent by Ravana to lure Rama away, Sita asks Rama to get it. On hearing a cry of pain she sends Lakshman after his brother thinking he’s hurt. Ravan comes in the guise of a hermit begging alms and makes Sita step over the Lakshman Rekha (line), Lakshman had drawn around their cottage for her safety, asking her not to step beyond it. In their search for Sita, Ram and Lakshman meet Hanuman (S. N. Tripathi) whom they help in the fight between Sugriva and Bali. Hanuman then helps in finding Sita. (Wikipedia)