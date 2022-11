Not Available

Krishnamurthy (Pradeep Rawat) is a powerful man in a small village, but it's good-hearted Hanumanthu (Srihari) who actually makes things happen. When Hanumanthu travels to the city to tend to some business, he happens across a friend of his grandfather -- who reveals Krishnamurthy's role in his late father's mysterious death. With Krishnamurthy's dark secret exposed, Hanumanthu sets out to topple the village bigwig.