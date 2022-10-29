Not Available

Hanya Aku Cinta Kau Seorang" (H.A.C.K.S.) tells the tale of a woman named Murni who is on a quest to find her soulmate. Her best friends Mukhlis and Stacy then convince her to sign up for "Meet Soulmate", an online dating site. Although Murni is wary about meeting men online, she reluctantly agrees to do so. In actuality, Murni likes Mukhllis, whom she has done everything with, but she was heartbroken when she is led to think that Mukhlis is gay, and currently dating a man named Ayim. Soon, Murni befriends Iqwal, and just as she was about to fall for him, an incident happens that leads her to think that Iqwal is gay as well... Will Murni ever be able to find her soulmate?