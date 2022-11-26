Hanyang Gibang Chunhyang Story

Not Available

The chasity of the most beautiful women of the Joseon has fallen! Maewol-dang is a gisaeng house located on the outskirts of Hanyang in the early Joseon times. With madame Wol-gi in the lead, there are Nok-su, Chunhyang, Sim-cheong and other beautiful gisaeng's living there. One day a party happens in the gisaeng house and the reason is Wol-hyang's long time lover and Lord Park Pan-seo has come back to Hanyang for the first time in 8 years. Nok-su has always been jealous of the Madame position so she schemes to seduce Lord Park and take over authority. One rainy night, a woman in a Kimono bangs the door of the Maewol-dang. Servant Kong-ji opens the door and this Japanese geisha named Namikko asks to meet Wol-hyang. Meanwhile, the next morning, a male servant named Dol-se is found dead, stabbed by a hairpin that Chunhyang lost and hell breaks loose in Maewol-dang. Wol-hyang's close nephew Lord Lee Joon-ki comes to Maewol-dang to rest his weak body.