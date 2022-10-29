Not Available

Hanzawa Naoki (半沢直樹?) is a 2013 Japanese television series by Japanese broadcaster TBS based on the Hanzawa Naoki series of novels by Jun Ikeido (池井戸潤). It follows the story of Hanzawa Naoki, a banker working for the largest bank in Japan, Tokyo Chuo Bank. He faces numerous obstacles from upper management as he climbs his way up the ranks. The show received consistently high ratings: the final episode reached 42.2% in the Kanto area, the highest figure for a drama in the Heisei Era.[1][2]