Happiness and Love in Monaco

Not Available

Lindy, a young English orphan able to realize a dream: being invited by Prince of Monaco to his palace where Princess Caroline will give away a kitten. Claus notes at the beginning are more boring than expected, but finally manages to interview the Prince and his family well. A German newspaper sent a reporter to the Principality to somehow cover the event, with him traveling the stewardess Jacqueline. Claus ends up falling for the stewardess and enjoy your stay in the French Riviera.