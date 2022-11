Not Available

As a rule, a person’s life is a swimming flowing from one to another. Radically changes the direction of this size. In an ambulance, he was riding a bus and met a beautiful stranger. They turned out to be Alexandra Nikolaevna, he - Alexander Nikolaevich, lost in the crowd. The outstanding geophysicist, the husband of Alexandra Nikolaevna, did not go on another expedition, stayed at home with his wife, arranged for himself “a day of happiness,” and lost his job ...