Happiness Is in the Field

Francis, the boss of a small plumbing supply company, is harassed by tax collectors, striking employees, and an impossible wife and daughter. His only joy is sharing lunch with his friend Gerard. Then a TV show called "where are you?" shows a woman from Gers who is searching for her husband who disappeared 28 years ago. The lost husband looks like an identical twin of Francis...
|Eddy Mitchell
|Gérard 'Gégé' Tilier
|Sabine Azéma
|Nicole Bergeade
|Carmen Maura
|Dolores Thivart
|François Morel
|Pouillaud
|Patrick Bouchitey
|Jean-Paul « J.P. » Delépine
|Roger Gicquel
|Charles, l'animateur
View Full Cast >