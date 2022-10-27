Not Available

Happiness Is in the Field

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Téléma Productions

Francis, the boss of a small plumbing supply company, is harassed by tax collectors, striking employees, and an impossible wife and daughter. His only joy is sharing lunch with his friend Gerard. Then a TV show called "where are you?" shows a woman from Gers who is searching for her husband who disappeared 28 years ago. The lost husband looks like an identical twin of Francis...

Cast

Eddy MitchellGérard 'Gégé' Tilier
Sabine AzémaNicole Bergeade
Carmen MauraDolores Thivart
François MorelPouillaud
Patrick BouchiteyJean-Paul « J.P. » Delépine
Roger GicquelCharles, l'animateur

View Full Cast >

Images