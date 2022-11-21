Happiness Is Peanuts: Go Snoopy Go

Not Available

America's favorite pastime only gets better when Peanuts gang hits the field in the TV special It's Spring Training, Charlie Brown. Baseball season's first game is coming up, but Charlie Brown's team doesn't even have uniforms. Can their new player, little Leland, help them reach a big victory? Then, the antics continue in five adventures from The Charlie Brown & Snoopy Show. Snoopy swoops in on the gang when he thinks he's a winged predator in Vulture, Linus tries to break a habit in Blanket, school means trouble for Peppermint Patty, the back of a bicycle is the road to excitement in Rerun and Charlie Brown tries to rouse spirits in Rainy Day.