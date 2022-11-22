Happiness is... Peanuts: Snoopy's Adventures

Not Available

Happiness is...everyone's favorite beagle in the TV classic Snoopy's Getting Married, Charlie Brown. Never-before-seen on home video, this primetime special tells the memorable story of how Snoopy meets "Genevieve" and their decision to get married-with Snoopy's brother Spike invited to the wedding to be the Best Beagle.Also, in another home video first, the debut of The Charlie Brown and Snoopy Show, the 14th episode to be specific, entitled "Snoopy and the Giant," which includes 3 shorts: "Snoopy's Foot" (Snoopy tries to play for Peppermint Patty's baseball team, despite having his broken leg in a cast), "Giant" (a Snoopy andWoodstock parody of Jack and the Beanstalk), and "Rerun" (an itroduction to Lucy and Linus' younger brother, Rerun Van Pelt).Happiness, indeed.