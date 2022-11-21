Not Available

Happiness Is...Peanuts: Snow Days

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The newest collection of Peanuts stories celebrates everyone's favorite thing about a long, chilly winter: snow days! Peppermint Patty trains for a figure-skating competition and Snoopy is her tough coach and crafty costume designer in the TV special "She's A Good Skate, Charlie Brown". The smiles continue with an episode of "The Charlie Brown & Snoopy Show" featuring three short tales: "The Play", "Sweet Babboo!" and "Snoopy's Story". Charlie Brown reflects on Christmas past while Sally prepares for Valentine's Day and Patty writes an award-winning essay about Snoopy. It may be cold outside, but the Peanuts kids are sure to bring lots of warmth and happiness into your home this winter.

    Cast

