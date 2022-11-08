Happiness of Kati

Not Available

Kati is a nine-year-old girl whose mother is suffering from an incurable illness. She must go through steps of happiness and sorrow, bonding and separation, having her hopes fulfilled and losing something she loves. Nevertheless, Kati has learned through these steps that the sorrow from her losses cannot take away her happiness she has received from her mother's love and bonding. This experience allows the little girl to grow up with confidence and courage to live on. She knows who loves her, and who her love ones are.