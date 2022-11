Not Available

In August of 70 a.H. (Raelian era), Lily and Dominique embark upon their first experience of the European Happiness Academy, under the Croatian sun. For over forty years, Rael has been transmitting the knowledge he has inherited from our extra-terrestrial fathers to a select, awakened, few. Determined to meet their kindred spirits, Lily and Dominique vie for the favours of the charming singer, Arnaud Fleurent Didier, as the Raelian teachings gradually take root.