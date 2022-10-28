Not Available

In Happy Beach Andrew Doheny surfs his way through life at home in California and explores the friendly streets & waves of Mexico. Ford Archbold transcends his larger than life character both in and out of the water. Josh Hoyer plays himself in possibly the darkest, most suspenseful conceptual surf section ever. Ozzie Wright gets loose in New York on a borrowed board & surfs himself into corners in Newport Beach. Chippa Wilson visits Southern California and rides unwanted waves all to himself. Dane Reynolds gets car jacked, and recovers nicely from injury with huge hacks often resulting in his famous cannonball exit. Alex Knost, Albee Layer, Spencer Pirdy, Jesse Steelman, Bobby Okvist, The Wedge, & Jesus as himself all make small cameos.