Happy Berry is the name of a Bangkok boutique run by a group of trendy Thai youths, and is the nerve centre of this fly-on-the-wall documentary (the second in a trilogy entitled "Life and Love"). The camera catches the subjects indulging in all the (post) modern lifestyle trends: drugs, kinky sex, hip-hop, fashion, exhibitionism, narcissism. They are uninhibited, the kind of youth who break down barriers in a supposedly traditional and religious society, but perhaps that's just on the surface. Behind the upbeat tone is a probing examination of values and attitudes in modern youth relationships. Happiness may be deceptive but there's certainly a lot of fun in the Happy Berry.