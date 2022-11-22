Happy Birthday, Moon

Not Available

A little bear wants to give the moon a birthday present, but before he does, he needs to find out what the moon wants. He then makes the journey across the river, hikes through the woods, and up into the mountains. The little bear feels that the closer he is to the moon, the better the moon can hear him. The little bear begins to talk with the moon by interpreting the moon's response through his own echo. Eventually, he buys the moon a hat, because that's what the little bear said he wanted...