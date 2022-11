Not Available

This film is a bit of a "documentary within a documentary" as Mr. Mograbi is hired by a producer to do a film on Israel's 50th anniversary celebration. After one check is cut and filming begins, high unemployment figures come out in the press. The producer feels he should take some money and build a factory to provide employment - but all he and Mograbi know is films, so he cuts a second check for Mograbi to do a film on injustices which might highlight the need for reforms.