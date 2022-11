Not Available

To commemorate the 150th anniversary of Oscar Wilde's birth, 150 leading artists of the stage, screen and music worlds deliver 150 of the Irish scribe's most memorable quotes. Featured celebrities include Bono, Liam Neeson, Martin Sheen, Joan Rivers, Lily Tomlin, Tyne Daly, James Cromwell, Stewart Copeland, Julianna Margulies, Allison Janney, Ed Asner, Roma Downey, Harvey Fierstein, Hector Elizondo and Rosie Perez.