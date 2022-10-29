Not Available

Happy Birthday, Türke!

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Kemal Kayankaya, a private detective, was hired by a Turkish women, Ilter, to search for his husband, Amend, who has been missing since the death of her father, Vassif. Unknownst to him, he was about to unravel the secrets of his client's family, as well as their various dealings with the underworld and the police. Moreover, being a Turk raised in a German foster family, he has also begun to understand and accept his own ethnicity.

    Cast

    		Özay FechtIlter Hamul
    		Lambert HamelPaul Futt
    		Meret BeckerHanna Hecht
    		Doris KunstmannFrau Futt
    		Helen VitaFrau Löff
    		Hansa CzypionkaKemal Kayankaya

