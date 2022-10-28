Happy Days

Not Available

It is full of joy and kindness, it tells the life of great people, those who love each other with purity, those who share everything and those who care for each other. The music of the movie- which is cheerful when played fast and sorrowful when played gently- is perfect.. Just as perfect as those people in good old times and as the life they represent. The act is so natural that you either find yourself shed tears or laughing as loudly as you can. Every little detail is so fascinating. I do not know what more to say about this film, but it is certainly worth watching again, again and again.