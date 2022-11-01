Happy Dining Table

Not Available

On the first day of school for third-year junior high student Nakahara Sawako (Kitano Kie), her father (Haba Yuichi, Off Balance) announces that he is quitting his teaching position and absolving from all parental responsibilities. For Sawako, this is only the latest episode in her family's parade of problems. Three years ago her father attempted suicide, and since then, things haven't been quite the same, with her mother (Ishida Yuriko, Miracle in Four Days) moving out and her studious older brother (Hiaraoka Yuta, Be With You) giving up school. Amidst the family drama, Sawako finds her own balance, working hard in school and developing a romance with cheerful transfer student Oura (Katusji Ryo, Aegis). But more obstacles lie ahead, changes that will throw her already fragile life further awry.