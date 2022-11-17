Not Available

Ankica is the proud owner of a legitimate massage salon, which she runs with her best friend Ljilja. She dreams of keeping her out-of-work husband and adult daughter in comfort while helping Ljilja pay for her son's recurring rehab programs. But in reality, Ankica’s debts are mounting, and she refuses to add happy endings (sexual favors) at the salon to increase revenues. When a loan shark threatens to take her apartment if she does not repay her debt, in desperation, she turns to crime.