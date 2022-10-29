Not Available

Happy Ero Christmas

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Tube Pictures

Byung-ki (Cha Tae-hyun) is a clumsy village policeman who helps out with trivial tasks like distributing promotional papers, though he dreams of fighting evil. One day, he runs into Min-kyong (Kim Sun-a), an employee at the neighborhood bowling alley, and falls for her at first sight. However, his attempts to woo her go unnoticed. Meanwhile, Sang-doo, the boss of the local gang (with whom Byung-ki harbors a boyhood grudge) also swoons over Min-kyong and vows to take her virginity on Christmas Eve.

Cast

Kim Sun-aHeo Min-kyung
Kim Ji-yeongPark Hyang-sook
Cha Tae-hyun Sung Byung-ki

