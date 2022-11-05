Not Available

Happy Face Murders

  • Thriller
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Paramount

An eccentric older woman (Ann-Margret) implicates her brutal & controlling lover in the murder of a young retarded girl. Absorbed with "Murder She Wrote" and "Matlock", she creates details of the murder from clues she picks up from the detectives (Marg Helgenberger, Henry Thomas) on the case. Implicating herself and sentenced to jail, she then recants her testimony. But no one believes her until clues surface from the real killer that he is still out there, has killed before, and will kill again. He signs his messages with Happy Faces.

Cast

Ann-MargretLorraine Petrovich
Marg HelgenbergerJen Powell
Henry ThomasDylan McCarthy
Nicholas CampbellRusty Zuvic
Rick PetersBilly Lee Peterson
David McIlwraithAlan Sanford

