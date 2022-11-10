Not Available

Co-pilot Kazuhiro (Tanabe Seiichi) is up for promotion, but before he can get his captain's wings he has to get through a flight evaluation, and things aren't exactly going his way. He just crashed and burned on a simulated flight test, and his friendly examiner has been replaced with the tough-as-nails Harada (Tokito Saburo). On the same plane is cabin attendant Etsuko (Ayase Haruka) who's flying her first international flight and trying hard to not mess up. Elsewhere in the Happy Flight universe, staff are bustling back and forth with various problems and gripes - all to make this ordinary yet fateful flight a safe and happy one.