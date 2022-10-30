Happy Funerals

Not Available

Three heavy boozers - a Romanian (Horatiu Malaele), a Russian (Igor Caras-Romanov) and a Bulgarian (Mihai Gruia Sandu) - are tripling away their... happiness, into vodka, at "The Happy Immigrant", a joint kept by a Turk. The fauna of this venue is made up out of the Babel Tower's survivors: immigrants who had chosen Romania, as a country where everything is possible. The predictions included... A police raid chases away the pub's barflies. The three professional boozers stop from running just in front of a fortune teller expert in a niche field: death prediction. The rest is entertainment! Although we are all indebted to one death, some refuse to pay this debt. They don't want to die when it was written for them. Or just predicted...