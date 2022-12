Not Available

For one night only, the singer takes over an entire pub in Essex and puts on a jam-packed evening of games, chat, and performances of some of his biggest hits. Olly is joined by some very familiar famous faces, including Bradley Walsh, who will be the resident landlord for the night. Also joining Olly will be Emma Willis, Rochelle Humes, Chris & Kem and Tom Jones, as well as a mystery guest that is a surprise even for Olly.