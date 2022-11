Not Available

On the verge of depression following the murder of his father, Cory, a nervous, guilt-ridden 12-year-old "altar boy", is coaxed by his adventurous best friend, Ben, to prove their manhood by embarking on their first overnight fishing trip out in the wild on the Mississippi Bayou's Wolf River; but their trip goes awry when the hapless "altar boys" become targets of a mob hit in progress by a cold-blooded assassin who is determined to collect on a gambling debt.