2014

Happy March 8th, Men!

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 3rd, 2014

Studio

Not Available

Anna Berkutova - blonde in the armor of mini-skirts. Her weapons - her beauty, intelligence and absolute confidence in the fact that she knows men. It is an important project in Skolkovo and is going to marry a rich foreigner. But on her birthday, March 8, it is clear, as the financial report, the fate of change: Anna throws groom steal her project of Skolkovo, and she begins to hear the thoughts of men. This ability is first brought her to despair, and then opens wide possibilities ...

Cast

Мария Берсенева
Maksim Vitorgan
Svetlana Ivanova
Vera Alentova
Mikhail Bashkatov
Konstantin Lavysh

