Before he beat out actress Brigitte Nielsen and Blazin' Squad's Kenzie to win Britain's "Celebrity Big Brother" in 2005, Bez joined up with Shaun and the rest of the Happy Mondays gang for a memorable live concert in Barcelona. Tracks include "Kinky Afro," "Loose Fit," "24 Hour Party People," "Step On," Reverend Black Grape," "Mad Cyril," "Stinkin' Thinkin'," "Bob's Yer Uncle," "Donovan," "Hallelujah" and "WFL (Wrote For Luck)."